Ex-Public Administrator Robert Telles to appear in court
Telles is accused of murdering Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.
He is in court for a motion to force the Clark County Detention Center to move him to a different unit in the jail, and for the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s motion to suppress his subpoenas.
Telles is accused of murdering Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, who had reported on issues in Telles’ office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.