Courts

Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs faces sentencing in fatal DUI crash — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2023 - 7:42 am
 
Updated August 9, 2023 - 8:56 am
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs, center, appears in court with his attorneys Michael Schonfel ...
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs, center, appears in court with his attorneys Michael Schonfeld, left, and David Chesnoff at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Ruggs pleaded guilty to a felony count of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas ...
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A mural of Tina Tintor and her dog, Max, near the site of the collision at Rainbow Boulevard an ...
A mural of Tina Tintor and her dog, Max, near the site of the collision at Rainbow Boulevard and West Spring Valley Parkway on Feb. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henry Ruggs, a former Raiders football player who pleaded guilty in a fiery DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old woman nearly two years ago, is expected to be sentenced to at least three years in prison on Wednesday.

Ruggs was speeding down a residential street, fresh off a night at Top Golf with his girlfriend, when he slammed his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray into the back of 23-year-old Tina Tintor’s SUV on Nov. 2, 2021. The Stingray, which Ruggs was driving up to 156 mph seconds before the crash, collided so violently that Tintor’s vehicle was consumed by flame, with her and her dog trapped inside, police have said.

Tintor died of her injuries from the fire and crash.

Ruggs pleaded guilty in May to a felony count of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter.

District Judge Jennifer Schwartz will have the final say on the sentence, but Ruggs has the ability to withdraw his guilty plea if the judge does not abide by the sentencing agreement.

Prosecutors have said that after the crash, Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

He initially faced charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and possession of a firearm while under the influence. Some of the charges stemmed from injuries allegedly suffered by his girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, who also goes by the name Rudy Washington.

In a statement released in May, the Clark County district attorney’s office said prosecutors believed there was a chance the charges against Ruggs would be dismissed if there was no plea deal, due to issues in the case over the search warrant police used to draw Ruggs’ blood at the hospital following the crash.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

