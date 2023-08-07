Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs received PTSD treatment after fatal crash

Henry Ruggs is expected to appear in court on Wednesday to be sentenced for a fatal DUI crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead.

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs, right, stands to appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Ruggs pleaded guilty to a felony count of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Tintor. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Ruggs pleaded guilty to a felony count of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Tintor. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The family of Tina Tintor waits for the arraignment of former Raiders player Henry Ruggs in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Ruggs pleaded guilty to a felony count of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Tintor. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs went through mental health treatment for a PTSD diagnosis six months after the fatal DUI crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead, court records show.

Ruggs pleaded guilty to a felony count of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter for the crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor on Nov. 2, 2021.

Ruggs’ lawyers have said he has agreed to serve a sentence of three to 10 years in prison, and he is expected to appear in court on Wednesday for a formal sentencing hearing.

In court documents filed last week for the sentencing hearing, Ruggs’ attorneys wrote that the judge should impose the agreed-upon sentence.

“Mr. Ruggs has plead guilty and has accepted responsibility for his conduct and there is nothing in Mr. Ruggs’ background that could have predicted this tragic event,” Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, wrote in the court documents.

Ruggs underwent in-patient mental health treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder in California in May 2022, according to the court filings.

Attorneys wrote in the document that since the crash, Ruggs has “made positive changes in his life, has accepted responsibility, and has sincere remorse.”

Ruggs is accused of driving his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray up to 156 mph down a residential street seconds before slamming into the back of Tintor’s 2013 Toyota RAV4. Her car burst into flames, trapping her inside and killing Tintor and her dog.

Prosecutors have said that after the crash, Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

He initially faced charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and possession of a firearm while under the influence.

There was a chance the DUI charge against Ruggs was going to be dismissed if prosecutors had not reached a plea deal, the Clark County district attorney’s office said in a statement released in May. The dispute stemmed from the search warrant in the case that allowed Las Vegas police to draw Ruggs’ blood at a hospital following the crash.

Defense attorneys have tried to exclude the results of Ruggs’ blood alcohol test from evidence, arguing that police did not have probable cause to ask a judge to sign the warrant.

