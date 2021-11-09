Ex-Raiders star Henry Ruggs due back in court in fatal DUI case

The once-promising football player is scheduled to return to court Wednesday morning in Las Vegas, a week after a fiery crash that left a young woman dead.

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A photograph of Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog Max at a makeshift memorial site to honor them at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tintor and her dog were killed when Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI, slammed into the rear of Tintor's vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs is scheduled to return to court Wednesday morning in Las Vegas in connection with a fiery crash that left a young woman dead.

Prosecutors are expected to formally charge Ruggs, 22, at the hearing with at least four felonies and a misdemeanor.

According to Las Vegas court records, the once-promising football player faces two felony counts each of DUI and reckless driving in connection with the death of Tina Tintor and the injuries his front-seat passenger, longtime girlfriend Rudy Washington, suffered in the Nov. 2 crash.

Prosecutors also intend to charge Ruggs with possession of a firearm while under the influence, the records show. Authorities have said a loaded weapon was found in his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray after the crash.

Ruggs faces up to 40 years behind bars if convicted of the DUI counts.

He has been out of custody — under house arrest in his $1.1 million home several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip — since posting bail last Wednesday. Under the conditions of his release, court records show, he is prohibited from driving and consuming alcohol or drugs and is required to undergo alcohol testing four times a day.

The pre-dawn crash in a residential area near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway left Tintor and her dog, Max, dead. Tintor, a 2016 Durango High School graduate, was 23. Later that evening, the Raiders released Ruggs from the team.

According to the former wide receiver’s arrest report, he had been speeding up to 156 mph mere seconds before crashing into the back of Tintor’s Toyota RAV4. The impact ignited the RAV4’s fuel tank, and the SUV burst into flames.

Tintor, who was on her way home after taking her dog on a walk, was about 2 miles from home when she was killed.

