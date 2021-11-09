Ex-Raiders star Henry Ruggs formally charged in fatal DUI case

The once-promising football player did not appear at the court hearing Wednesday morning in Las Vegas, a week after a fiery crash that left a young woman dead.

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attorneys David Chesnoff, left, and Richard Schonfeld, representing former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, arrive at the Regional Justice Center during a status check on filing the criminal complaint against Ruggs, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attorney David Chesnoff, representing former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, arrives at the Regional Justice Center during a status check on filing the criminal complaint against Ruggs, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attorney David Chesnoff, left, representing former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, shakes hands with Eric Bauman, chief deputy district attorney, as Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, right, looks on at the Regional Justice Center during a status check on filing the criminal complaint against Ruggs, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attorney David Chesnoff, second left, representing former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, shakes hands with Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, right as Eric Bauman, left, chief deputy district attorney looks away at the Regional Justice Center during a status check on filing the criminal complaint against Ruggs, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum presides over former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs’, accused of DUI resulting in death, status check on filing the criminal complaint against him at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attorneys David Chesnoff, left, and Richard Schonfeld, representing former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, address the court at the Regional Justice Center during a status check on filing the criminal complaint against Ruggs, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The family of victim Tina Tintor walk out of the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, after a status check on filing the criminal complaint against former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III in connection with a fiery crash that left the 23-year-old woman dead in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, addresses the media after former Raiders wide receiver Henry RuggsÕ, accused of DUI resulting in death, status check on filing the criminal complaint at the Reginal Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A photograph of Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog, Max, at a makeshift memorial site to honor them at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tintor and her dog were killed when Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI, slammed into the rear of Tintor's vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs' vehicle, front, and a Dodge Durango were towed away from the crash site at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Ruggs was involved in a fiery crash that morning that left one person dead. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Prosecutors formally charged former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs on Wednesday morning in connection with a fiery crash that left a young woman dead.

Defense attorney David Chesnoff told Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum that he received a copy of the criminal complaint, which is the document prosecutors use to file charges against defendants. Ruggs, 22, did not appear in court with his defense attorneys during the morning hearing.

According to Las Vegas court records, the football player faces felony counts of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in connection with the death of Tina Tintor and the injuries his front-seat passenger, longtime girlfriend Rudy Washington, suffered in the Nov. 2 crash.

“The evidence supports a second felony DUI charge,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters following the hearing. “We believe that Mr. Ruggs’ girlfriend was substantially injured, and under Nevada law if one is substantially injured in a DUI collision as a result of the defendant’s actions, we can file a second charge.”

Following Ruggs’ first court appearance on Nov. 3, Wolfson said he was told that Ruggs’ girlfriend suffered a “significant” wrist injury. Wolfson declined to discuss Washington or Ruggs’ injuries on Wednesday.

Ruggs also faces charges of possession of a firearm while under the influence, court records show. Authorities have said a loaded weapon was found in his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray after the crash.

Ruggs faces up to 40 years behind bars if convicted of the DUI counts.

Baucum scheduled a preliminary hearing for Ruggs on Dec. 16. During the preliminary hearing, a judge will determine if there is enough evidence for Ruggs to stand trial.

Although Baucum previously granted requests from the prosecution for access to medical records related to the case, defense attorneys on Wednesday argued the records should not be released.

Baucum halted the release of the records, which she said was a routine request from the state, until defense attorneys could argue against their release in a hearing set for Dec. 8.

Defense attorney Peter Christiansen, who said he was retained by Washington, joined Ruggs’ defense attorneys’ request to halt the release of the records.

Christiansen did not immediately return a request for comment.

Following Wednesday’s hearing, Chesnoff repeated calls to withhold public judgement until the case is adjudicated.

“Let us do our work in the courtroom,” he said. “The state, the prosecutor, will do theirs and that is when the facts will be determined.”

Ruggs on house arrest

Ruggs has been out of custody — under house arrest in his $1.1 million home several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip — since posting bail last week. Under the conditions of his release, court records show, he is prohibited from driving and consuming alcohol or drugs and is required to undergo alcohol testing four times a day.

Baucum noted Wednesday that Ruggs has been “complaint on all of his check-ins” while on house arrest.

According to Ruggs’ arrest report, he was speeding up to 156 mph mere seconds before crashing into the back of Tintor’s Toyota RAV4 in a residential area near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway. The impact ignited the RAV4’s fuel tank, and the SUV burst into flames.

Tintor and her dog, Max, died in the crash, which was about 2 miles from her home. Tintor, a 2016 Durango High School graduate, was 23.

Wolfson said prosecutors are not able to charge Ruggs in connection with the dog’s death.

“We explored that issue, but Nevada law does not permit us to bring charges against somebody for animal cruelty or animal abuse under these facts and circumstances,” Wolfson said.

The evening of the crash, the Raiders released Ruggs from the team.

Prosecutors have said that prior to the crash, Ruggs and his girlfriend were at TopGolf Las Vegas, and may have gone to a friend’s home afterward.

A witness who heard the crash told police that he saw a Dodge Durango drive up to the scene and stop near Ruggs’ Corvette, while a woman screamed for help, according to Ruggs’ arrest report.

“He stated the occupants of the Dodge were cursing the ‘F’ word,” an officer wrote in the report. “He saw people trying to help the driver of the Toyota as it became engulfed in flames.”

Wolfson said in a text message to the Review-Journal on Tuesday that he was “made aware early on of another vehicle or two that may have arrived at the scene that may have had some connection to Mr. Ruggs.”

Wolfson said investigators were looking “into all aspects of what happened that evening,” including where Ruggs was before the crash and “who he may have come into contact with.”

“This is a normal part of any investigation,” Wolfson said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.Review-Journal staff writers Rio Lacanlale and Glenn Puit contributed to this report.