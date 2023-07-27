Ex-UNLV basketball recruit sentenced for fatal crash

Former UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins was sentenced to probation on Thursday in connection with a fatal 2020 crash. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Former UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins was sentenced to probation on Thursday in connection with a fatal 2020 crash.

Collins pleaded guilty in June to a felony charge of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter for the crash that killed 52-year-old Eric Echevarria.

The plea deal he reached with prosecutors included a three-month sentence in the Clark County Detention Center for the manslaughter charge, which he started serving shortly after he pleaded guilty.

District Judge Tara Clark Newberry sentenced him to three years of probation for the felony charge, which Collins will begin serving after he is released from jail.

Collins initially faced a DUI charge and was accused of being under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash, which happened Dec. 30, 2022, at Fort Apache and Blue Diamond roads.

During the sentencing hearing on Thursday, Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman said that prior issues in the case, including the state’s changed marijuana law and a failed indictment, led to the plea deal.

Prosecutors believed it was risky to move forward with the case because of the prior issues, Bauman said following Thursday’s hearing.

“Ultimately I don’t think anyone’s happy with the way this case was resolved,” he said.

Echevarria’s family was not present in the courtroom on Thursday and did not give a victim impact statement.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Collins had played point guard at Bishop Gorman and had signed a letter of intent to play basketball at UNLV, which was rescinded after the crash.

The case was significantly delayed in the aftermath of the crash as Collins’ former defense attorneys argued that the DUI charge he faced was based on an unconstitutional state law regarding driving while under the use of marijuana.

Authorities have said that Collins had 3 nanograms of THC per milliliter of blood in his system at the time of the crash, but defense attorneys have argued that the level of THC was so low that Collins could have consumed the marijuana days prior. The legal limit for drivers in Nevada at the time of the crash was 2 nanograms per milliliter, which defense attorneys have argued is an arbitrary amount.

