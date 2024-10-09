Exotic dancers file class action suit against boxer Floyd Mayweather

Exotic dancers who worked at the Girl Collection strip club filed a class action lawsuit against Floyd Mayweather, alleging he operated the club and did not pay them appropriate wages.

Two exotic dancers have filed a class action lawsuit in against boxer Floyd Mayweather and the Girl Collection strip club, alleging that Mayweather did not pay them appropriate wages and slapped one dancer when she brought up pay concerns.

The case was originally filed in federal court in March 2023 before being refiled in Clark County last week, court records show.

In August, U.S. District Judge Miranda Du dismissed the federal case without prejudice, but declined to exercise jurisdiction over the plaintiff’s claims regarding state wage law.

“Based on the evidence that has already been developed, it is clear that Mayweather and Girl Collection were intentionally violating state and federal wage laws by confiscating the entertainers’ tips and failing to pay them any wages,” attorney Matthew Thomson, who represents the plaintiffs, said in an emailed statement. “More egregiously, they have engaged in a campaign of intimidation and retaliation in order to discourage other entertainers from asserting their rights.”

Thomson said he is representing 13 people who have joined the class action lawsuit that was filed in District Court on Sept. 30.

The club is owned and managed by Mayweather and Deltricia Howard, according to the lawsuit, and is located at 2580 S. Highland Drive.

Mayweather has disputed in federal court that he is the owner and operator of Girl Collection, court records show. He has made multiple posts on Instagram promoting the club.

Attorneys for Mayweather and the club did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The state lawsuit, filed by plaintiffs Brittany Strauss and Jasmine Woodward on behalf of themselves and “similarly situated individuals,” claims that dancers at the club were not paid a minimum wage and were classified as independent contractors instead of employees. The lawsuit also alleged that the club withheld performers’ tips and required dancers to share tips in the form of “kickbacks” with employees such as DJs and “house moms.”

“Defendants have exercised extensive control over the manner in which its exotic dangers perform their jobs and conduct themselves while on the club’s premises, including how much they can receive for private dances and VIP sessions, how they dress and perform on stage, and other rules,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleged that in August 2023, Woodward told Mayweather that the club had failed to pay her for earlier shifts, and Mayweather “intentionally slapped her in the face” in front of dancers and customers at the club.

“He slapped her with the intention of physically harming her and to humiliate her in front of the others who were present,” according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Mayweather threatened to fire another dancer who was consoling Woodward after she was slapped, and told Woodward that “she could not ‘take a joke.’”

The lawsuit also alleged that defendants retaliated against Strauss due to the federal court proceedings, and asked other dancers to “provide information” about Strauss.

“On more than one occasion after the filing of this lawsuit, Defendant Mayweather approached Plaintiff Woodward and told her that things would be good for her if she could give him information about Ms. Strauss and her court case,” the lawsuit said.

The club and Mayweather have not filed a response to the lawsuit in state court as of Wednesday.

