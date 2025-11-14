‘Fake electors’ case returning to Southern Nevada after state’s Supreme Court ruling

The Nevada Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the so-called “fake electors” case can be prosecuted in Clark County, reversing a lower court decision that led it to instead be filed in Carson City.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford responded by saying that the case will come back to District Court in Las Vegas.

“Today the Nevada Supreme Court affirmed what we have maintained all along – that Clark County is the proper and lawful venue to prosecute our case, and I am pleased with the court’s decision to overturn the District Court’s dismissal of our case in Clark County,” Ford wrote in a statement.

He added: “The 2020 fake electors cannot evade accountability in Nevada for their unlawful actions.”

On Sunday, President Donald Trump issued preemptive federal pardons for 77 people accused of trying to reverse the results of the 2020 elections, including six defendants in Nevada.

The pardons have no effect in Nevada because the case is being prosecuted in state court.

In the aftermath of the 2020 elections, prosecutors have alleged that the group held a ceremony in Carson City and signed the electoral certificate to give Nevada’s electoral votes to Trump even though former President Joe Biden had just won the battleground state by more than 30,000 votes.

The defendants are: Longtime Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald; former Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law; James Hindle, the state’s party vice chair; James Degraffenreid, the Nevada party’s national committeeman; Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice.

