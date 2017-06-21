Family files lawsuit in son’s 2015 death at Electric Daisy Carnival

The Boombox art car makes its way through the festival grounds on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

A lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday accuses the organizers of the Electric Daisy Carnival of willfully neglecting the healthy and safety of a California man who died at the Las Vegas festival in 2015.

Terry Tom filed the lawsuit against Insomniac Events and Live Nation, part owner of Insomniac Events, on behalf of his son, Nicholas, who died on the final day of the three-day festival on June 22, 2015. He is seeking damages for wrongful death and negligence, among other claims, high enough to “to dissuade them from future reckless and illegal conduct,” court documents show.

Nicholas Tom, 24, collapsed at the festival about 1:30 a.m. He had taken the club drug Ecstasy and was having seizures and foaming at the mouth, according to court documents.

Other festivalgoers saw the medical assistant collapse and tried to call for help, but the music was too loud, the lawsuit said. Good Samaritans carried Tom, who was still convulsing, for 30 minutes before finding one of the festival medical tents, which was empty, it said.

“Ground Control” staffers arrived at the medical tent and told the group the medics had their hands full, the lawsuit alleges. One staff member attempted to pour water down Tom’s throat, then left him on the ground in the medical tent for another 30 minutes in 110-degree temperatures before he died, according to court documents.

Insomniac Events and Live Nation did not immediately respond to emails from the Review Journal seeking comment on the lawsuit.

