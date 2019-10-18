Family files lawsuit over woman’s killing at Las Vegas business

A wrongful death lawsuit filed this week claims Celia Luna-Delgado ’s employer failed to implement adequate security to “detect and deter the criminal activity” that led to her killing last year.

Sheyla Padilla, daughter of Celia Luna-Delgado, a homicide victim from last January, wipes a tear as Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, not photographed, speaks, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Police and loved ones of Celia Luna-Delgado gathered in an attempt to bring attention to the case. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A wrongful death lawsuit filed this week claims Celia Luna-Delgado’s employer failed to implement adequate security to “detect and deter the criminal activity” that led to her killing last year during a botched robbery.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Clark County District Court, on behalf of the woman’s adult children, against BL Hickerson Co., the owner of Express Check Cashing at 1411 N. Jones Blvd. Luna-Delgado had worked there for more than three years.

On Jan. 11, 2018, Luna-Delgado was fatally shot in the back by two men in their late teens or early 20s while opening the check-cashing business for the day. She was 55.

“This place had no security, even though they knew their employees were dealing with money,” the family’s attorney, Samantha Martin, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s ridiculous.”

Nevada business records show that BL Hickerson Co. is managed by Burl Lynn Hickerson of Long Beach, California. Hickerson could not be reached Friday for comment.

According to the lawsuit, Luna-Delgado was forced into the back of the business, where she opened the safe for the robbers. It’s unclear whether the two made off with any cash. Jail and court records show that no arrests have been made in the case.

Luna-Delgado leaves behind her daughter, Sheyla Padilla, and her two sons, Carlos Perez Luna and Isao Felix Jr.

The lawsuit claims the siblings “have been deprived of her support and the value of the accumulations of her estate had she lived her normal life expectancy.”

But, Martin said on Thursday, the suit isn’t about money but about getting justice for the family and keeping others safe.

“Best-case scenario would be that this never happened,” Martin said. “You can’t reverse time, but you can fight for justice.”

Through Martin, the woman’s children declined to comment on the lawsuit.

According to Martin, the check-cashing shop had security cameras, but they were not working, so there is no footage of the robbery. She said the complex as a whole does not have security in place, either.

Martin also said Metropolitan Police Department call logs show that other similar crimes had recently occurred in the Santa Fe Plaza, where the check-cashing business was located, prior to the deadly robbery.

Because of that, the lawsuit alleges, the owners should have bolstered security measures.

