Family of Las Vegas teen who died when minibike hit cable files lawsuit

A bike path next to the Las Vegas Wash is shown on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A memorial to Angel Naranjo is seen at his family home on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The family of a teenager who died after his motorized minibike struck a metal cable in 2023 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Clark County and the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

Angel Naranjo, 16, died in July 2023 after he, while operating a minibike along the paved Las Vegas Wash trail, struck a metal cable that had been attached to a fence pole, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The Clark County coroner’s office later ruled the death accidental, though Naranjo’s family suspected foul play.

On Tuesday, the teen’s family, led by his father, Rudy Naranjo, filed suit in District Court, alleging that the trail was in “disrepair” and unsafe for travelers.

The incident happened after Angel Naranjo, his brother, Arley Naranjo, and some others went out on the night of July 29, 2023, to ride their bikes along the trail near North Pecos Road and and East Lake Mead Boulevard, according to the lawsuit.

According to the coroner’s investigation, Angel Naranjo ran over the cable and was thrown off the bike at about 12:32 a.m. on July 30, 2023, the Review-Journal previously reported. He was pronounced dead at 12:47 a.m.

In the suit, which requests a jury trial, the family alleges the county is responsible for the safety of those using the trail and that the water authority was obligated to “remove accumulated trash and debris.”

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.