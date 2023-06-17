Family of woman who died of heat exposure sues apartment complex

The lawsuit said Carolyn Brown was a resident of Playa Vista apartments, and she had made it known to management that her air conditioning was not working.

Carolyn Brown (Melvin Holmes)

Carolyn Brown’s apartment was nearly 88 degrees when she was found dead last summer in her East Bonanza Road apartment, her family’s lawyer said.

On Thursday, her son, Melvin Holmes, filed a lawsuit in District Court alleging property management’s negligence led to his mother’s death. He is represented by Clark Seegmiller of the Richard Harris Law Firm.

Seegmiller wrote in a statement Friday that Brown’s death involved the worst circumstances he had seen.

“This case is not only about the loss and suffering of Carolyn Brown but ensuring that no other senior dies in an apartment without air conditioning,” he wrote.

The lawsuit stated that Brown was a resident of Playa Vista apartments, 3700 E. Bonanza Road, and she had made it known to management that her air conditioning was not working prior to her being found dead on June 13, 2022.

A spokesperson for Playa Vista declined to comment Friday, citing an ongoing lawsuit.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Clay Morgan said the valley was under an excessive heat warning for the week leading up to Brown being discovered.

“Research shows that deaths do occur after excessive heat warnings because the body is already stressed pretty badly,” Morgan said Friday. “Low temperatures can also have a pretty good impact on mortality because with cooler overnight temperatures, the body can relieve the stress it incurs during the day.”

From June 7 through June 12, Morgan said the temperature never dropped below 80, and it peaked at 109 twice.

Brown’s friends had not spoken to the woman for two weeks, according to the lawsuit, when they called the Metropolitan Police Department to check on her.

Metro logs show police were called just before 10 a.m. on June 13, and her death appeared natural.

The Clark County coroner’s office later ruled she died from environmental heat stress and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“LVMPD found decedent’s apartment to be clean, well kempt, and devoid of signs of struggle, forced entry or foul play,” the lawsuit read. “Decedent’s body was in a state of decomposition in the form of skin blisters, skin slippage, discoloration, and insect activity.”

