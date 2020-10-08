Family sues Las Vegas police after 65-year-old man dies in custody

The family of a 65-year-old man who died in 2019 while in Metropolitan Police Department custody filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the department on Wednesday.

Roy Scott and daughter Rochelle Scott are shown in this undated photo. Roy Scott died Sunday, March 3, 2019, while in Las Vegas police custody. Rochelle Scott has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Metropolitan Police Department. (Courtesy of Rochelle Scott)

The family of a 65-year-old man who died in 2019 while in Metropolitan Police Department custody filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the agency on Wednesday, alleging officers did not help the man while he was handcuffed and unresponsive for nearly nine minutes.

Roy Anthony Scott of Las Vegas died March 3, 2019, after he struggled with police when they tried to handcuff him and pat him down for weapons. Scott, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, called 911 about 3:10 a.m. that day to report three suspicious men outside his apartment, although no men were found, police have said.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death an accident due to methamphetamine intoxication, with other significant conditions including paranoid schizophrenia and hypertensive and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. He was pronounced dead at Valley Hospital Medical Center, the coroner’s office has said.

The complaint, which was filed in federal court, states that Metro officers Kyle Smith and Theodore Huntsman handcuffed Scott, who was “subjected to a pressure restraint while prone on the sidewalk and gravel area in front of his apartment.”

The Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday said Smith and Huntsman, who were placed on routine administrative leave last year, are now active duty. The department declined to comment further on the case, citing the pending litigation.

The suit names Scott’s daughter, Rochelle Scott, as the plaintiff seeking punitive damages, attorney fees and compensation for burial and funeral costs.

‘Handcuffed, pleading’

The complaint said an officer kneeled on Scott’s neck and back for a minute and a half as he “cried and pleaded to be placed in a patrol car.”

Scott said “please” 63 times over eight minutes, then fell “motionless.” He did not receive CPR or chest compressions until an ambulance arrived “approximately nine minutes later,” the complaint said.

“Scott died on the ground, handcuffed, pleading with Huntsman and Smith for water and to just take him into the patrol car,” the complaint said.

Shortly after Scott’s death, Metro released about nine minutes of body-camera footage showing officers confronting Scott, handcuffing him, and him moaning on the ground. The department did not release footage of him falling unresponsive or paramedics arriving.

But footage sent to the Review-Journal by Rochelle Scott’s attorney, Peter Goldstein, show the officers’ full interaction with Scott, confirming the timeline detailed in the complaint.

The video shows officers confronting and pointing their guns at Scott, who threw down a pipe and turned over a small knife in his pocket. Scott tells them he has schizophrenia and that he doesn’t want to turn around for a pat-down because he’s “paranoid.”

When officers do attempt to move him, he resists and falls to the ground, all while asking, “Why are you doing this?” The footage then shows the officer with his knee on Scott’s back.

At one point, an officer tells Scott to “stop hitting your head on the concrete,” while his foot twitches. The complaint states that while Scott was on the ground, his feet were “slightly involuntarily shaking as if he’s having some kind of seizure.”

Shortly after Scott stopped moving, a neighbor asked if he should get water, but an officer said he wants medical personnel to “take care of it; I don’t want to get him spazzed out any more than he already is.”

A paramedic doesn’t get to Scott until about eight minutes after he stops moving, the footage shows. Officers periodically said to each other that he was still breathing, but medical personnel start CPR when Scott is loaded into the ambulance.

Before the ambulance arrived, an officer comments that “he’s like totally weirding me out with how calm he is,” the footage shows.

A call for justice

Rochelle Scott said in a phone interview Thursday that police had been to her father’s apartment numerous times and should have known what to do when talking to him.

“You just don’t treat people like that, especially with a mental illness,” she said. “They knew who he was.”

Scott said she feels connected to high-profile cases of Black men who die in police custody, and said she feels like her family is also “a victim to that.”

She doesn’t want the attention that comes with protests and marches, but she moved forward with the lawsuit because she believes her father “deserves justice.” She dreams of making a difference in the police reform movement by figuring out how social workers or crisis teams can respond to people with mental illnesses who call 911.

“He was calling for help,” Scott said. “What are you supposed to do? You’re supposed to call for help when something’s wrong.”

