Family sues Las Vegas police after man dies in custody

The family of a 65-year-old man who died in 2019 while in Metropolitan Police Department custody filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the agency on Wednesday.

Roy Anthony Scott of Las Vegas died March 3, 2019, after he struggled with police when they tried to handcuff him and pat him down for weapons. Scott, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, called 911 about 3:10 a.m. that day to report three suspicious men outside his apartment, although no men were found, police have said.

The Clark County coroners’ office ruled his death an accident due to methamphetamine intoxication, with other significant conditions including paranoid schizophrenia and hypertensive and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The complaint, which was filed in federal court on Wednesday, states that Metro officers Kyle Smith and Theodore Huntsman took Scott into custody, during which Scott was “subjected to a pressure restraint while prone on the sidewalk and gravel area in front of his apartment.”

The complaint said one of the officers kneeled on his neck and back for a minute and a half as Scott “cried and pleaded to be placed in a patrol car.”

Scott said “please” 63 times over eight minutes, then fell “motionless.” He did not receive CPR or chest compressions until an ambulance arrived “approximately nine minutes later,” the complaint said.

“Scott died on the ground, handcuffed, pleading with Huntsman and Smith for water and to just take him into the patrol car,” the complaint said.

The suit names Scott’s daughter, Rochelle Scott, as the plaintiff.

