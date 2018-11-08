Courts

Fatal shooting was ‘stupid prank,’ lawyer tells Las Vegas jury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2018 - 6:24 pm
 

A North Las Vegas man shot and killed his 17-year-old girlfriend while playing a “stupid prank,” his attorney argued Wednesday.

But prosecutors said Casey Sandoval, who is on trial for murder, told authorities six different stories about how Ariele Azrate-Lujan died in October 2015, and at trial this week, he offered another version of events.

“Why do we have stories that keep changing over and over and over again?” prosecutor Sarah Overly told jurors in closing arguments. “It’s because the truth is worse.”

The .22-caliber handgun was pressed so firmly against Azrate-Lujan’s head that her hair was tangled around the weapon, and her DNA was found inside the barrel, Overly said.

Public defender Tegan Machnich asked jurors to find Sandoval, who was 16 at the time of the killing, guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

“Casey made a terrible decision,” Machnich said during her closing argument. “He played a stupid prank he never should have done.”

Sandoval first told his family he did not know what happened, feigning shock at Azrate-Lujan’s head wound.

On a 911 call, he told a dispatcher that she was bleeding from her head and he did not know why.

When police arrived at the home, 3302 Bridge House St., Sandoval said he had left the bedroom they shared in his family’s home, heard a noise and found his girlfriend on the floor, bleeding.

After officers pressed Sandoval further, his account changed.

He told police he found the gun, started playing with it and asked Azrate-Lujan to leave the room after he noticed a live round in the chamber. When she bent over to pick up her cellphone, about 4 feet away, the gun discharged, and she fell to the ground, he said.

In a written statement, he said he was in the bathroom when he heard a loud thump. Later, he said he found the weapon and tried to remove a bullet from the chamber when it “just fired off.”

In a sixth story, he said the gun jammed, never mentioning cleaning the weapon.

At trial in Clark County District Court, the now 19-year-old Sandoval testified that Azrate-Lujan gave him the gun, and he pulled the trigger as a prank, unaware there was a bullet in the chamber.

Each version of events, Overly said, changed “to benefit the defendant.” Fellow prosecutor Michelle Fleck asked jurors to find Sandoval guilty of first-degree murder, saying he knew the gun was loaded when he pressed it against Azrate-Lujan’s head and fired.

Prosecutors also pointed to a series of text messages in which Sandoval used a derogatory term to describe Azrate-Lujan. Defense attorneys countered with messages from Azrate-Lujan that used the same term to describe Sandoval, arguing that the two were playing with each other.

Machnich acknowledged that Sandoval had lied to police but said he was honest with jurors. She argued that he did not plan the killing, but as a juvenile, he did not consider the consequences of his actions.

Jury deliberations are expected to resume Thursday.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
11-year-old girl shot, killed in North Las Vegas
An 11-year-old girl is dead after she was struck by gunfire Thursday night during a shooting in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police on deadly shooting
North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt briefs the media about a shooting that left an 11-year-old girl dead on Nov. 1, 2018. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stephan Bonnar DUI Arrest
Stephan Bonnar arrested for DUI in Nevada.
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss. Susan Nash, 52, was killed in a shooting along with her daughter and one of her three sons on Sunday night. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Sayegh Cold Case Turns 40
Cary Sayegh was abducted from the playground of the Albert Einstein Hebrew Day School in Las Vegas in 1978. His body has never been found. (File Photo)
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Courts
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Courts Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like