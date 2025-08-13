Fatally beaten CCSD student’s father files lawsuit against district

A photo of Jonathan Lewis Jr. is seen on a poster at a vigil held in Las Vegas on Nov. 22. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The father of a Rancho High School student who was fatally beaten outside a school has filed a lawsuit against the school district.

Jonathan Lewis, 17, was stomped, kicked and punched to death by a group of teens outside the school in 2023. In September, four teens admitted to manslaughter in Lewis’ beating.

An autopsy report revealed Lewis sustained multiple brain injuries, as well as traumatic cardiac arrest and acute respiratory failure. He died six days after he was assaulted. The report listed Lewis’ cause of death as complications from multiple blunt force injuries and named his death a homicide.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in District Court by Jonathan Lewis Sr., accused the Clark County School District of wrongful death and negligence as well as negligent hiring, training and supervision. Lewis’ mother, Mellisa Ready, filed a similar lawsuit against CCSD in April.

‘CCSD staff … should have been on notice’

The complaint filed last week alleged that CCSD knew Lewis’ assailants have exhibited “aggressive and/or violent behavior” in the past, and school district staff “were on notice or should have been on notice of escalating tensions” between Lewis and other students at Rancho High School.

“CCSD was aware of the tensions between Jonathan and his assailants and the pattern of aggressive behavior of his assailants prior to the attack and death of Jonathan; and Jonathan even reported having issues with his assailants to CCSD prior to the incident,” the lawsuit said.

The suit also claimed that CCSD knew the location where Lewis was assaulted was a “gathering spot” for fighting and criminal activity.

“Despite this knowledge, CCSD failed to take reasonable steps to supervise students in or near the area, implement preventative and security measures, restrict or exclude access, or notify law enforcement,” the lawsuit stated.

It alleged CCSD failed to provide Lewis, a special needs student, with “reasonable supervision and protection” by not responding to “known risks or threats, and failing to take steps to protect Jonathan from foreseeable harm.” The lawsuit claimed CCSD did not adequately train employees on policies, rules and procedures to control and prevent bullying and aggressive behavior, resulting in Lewis’ death.

