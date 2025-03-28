Federal judge mulling releasing man accused in Las Vegas Tesla fires

His arrest comes as protesters have targeted Teslas as a symbol of Elon Musk, who has sought to shrink the federal government.

Kim, 36, was arrested in connection with the fires set at a Tesla service center the week prior.

A federal judge indicated at a Friday hearing that she is considering whether the man accused of lighting Teslas on fire in Las Vegas can be released from custody with conditions to ensure community safety.

Authorities have identified Paul Hyon Kim, 36, as the person who vandalized at least five Teslas around 2:45 a.m. on March 18 at a Tesla service center at 6260 Badura Ave., near South Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

His arrest comes as protesters around the country have targeted Teslas as a symbol of Elon Musk, the company’s CEO who has sought to shrink the federal government in his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency.

Kim, who faces federal counts of arson and unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna Youchah for a detention hearing.

In a separate Las Vegas Justice Court filing, he faces 15 counts — including arson, destroying or injuring another’s property, discharging a firearm at an abandoned vehicle and possessing, manufacturing or disposing of an explosive or fire device.

Kim has no criminal history and cooperated with the FBI, Youchah said, but the fires clearly had a “political purpose.”

She added: “It’s a very serious crime for this community, and that’s not lost on me.”

The judge was concerned that Kim lives alone and does not have connections to the community, but she said she believed he might be able to be released with a custodian and home detention. She suggested the appropriate custodian might be his mother and said she would be willing to continue the hearing until his mother could come to court.

Youchah cautioned that she could not guarantee she would release Kim to his mother.

Ben Nemec, a federal public defender, said Kim’s mother is willing to come to court at any time.

Kim is scheduled to be back in federal court Monday afternoon. A hearing in his Justice Court case is set for April 1.

Authorities said video footage showed Kim shooting a gun at security cameras and Teslas, as well as setting three vehicles on fire using the Molotov cocktails. Someone also spray-painted “Resist” at the facility, according to the footage.

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren has said Kim had “very loose” ties to social media groups such as the Communist Party USA, Revolutionary Communist International, Hidden Palestine and Palestine Action.

