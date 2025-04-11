Federal prosecutors agree to release man who lied about Biden bribes pending appeal

Alexander Smirnov, who lived in a Las Vegas condominium before his arrest, was ordered to spend six years in prison by a federal judge.

Man who killed Las Vegas homeless people may face new case after 3rd victim dies

In this courtroom sketch, defendant Alexander Smirnov speaks in federal court in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2024. (William T. Robles via AP)

Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed that a man who admitted to lying to authorities about a bribery scheme involving the Biden family and a Ukrainian energy company should be released while he appeals his sentence.

Alexander Smirnov, who had lived in a Las Vegas condominium before his arrest, was ordered to spend six years in prison by a federal judge in January after pleading guilty to one charge of causing a false and fictitious record in a federal investigation and three counts of tax evasion in December.

Smirnov, a former FBI informant, admitted he falsely told the FBI that executives at Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid former President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden $5 million each. Those claims became a focal point of an impeachment inquiry by congressional Republicans.

In a stipulation filed Thursday, federal prosecutors and Smirnov’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said Smirnov has a “chronic eye disease” and releasing him “will permit him to travel to California to obtain treatment for his eye condition.”

The filing also included a hint prosecutors may be reconsidering the prosecution: “The United States intends to review the government’s theory of the case underlying Defendant’s criminal conviction,” the document said.

Smirnov’s offenses were nonviolent and he is not a flight risk, the attorneys wrote. They proposed that Smirnov’s travel should be restricted to Nevada and San Francisco, where his doctor is located.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.