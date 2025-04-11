Federal prosecutors agree to release man who lied about Biden bribes pending appeal
Alexander Smirnov, who lived in a Las Vegas condominium before his arrest, was ordered to spend six years in prison by a federal judge.
Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed that a man who admitted to lying to authorities about a bribery scheme involving the Biden family and a Ukrainian energy company should be released while he appeals his sentence.
Alexander Smirnov, who had lived in a Las Vegas condominium before his arrest, was ordered to spend six years in prison by a federal judge in January after pleading guilty to one charge of causing a false and fictitious record in a federal investigation and three counts of tax evasion in December.
Smirnov, a former FBI informant, admitted he falsely told the FBI that executives at Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid former President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden $5 million each. Those claims became a focal point of an impeachment inquiry by congressional Republicans.
In a stipulation filed Thursday, federal prosecutors and Smirnov’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said Smirnov has a “chronic eye disease” and releasing him “will permit him to travel to California to obtain treatment for his eye condition.”
The filing also included a hint prosecutors may be reconsidering the prosecution: “The United States intends to review the government’s theory of the case underlying Defendant’s criminal conviction,” the document said.
Smirnov’s offenses were nonviolent and he is not a flight risk, the attorneys wrote. They proposed that Smirnov’s travel should be restricted to Nevada and San Francisco, where his doctor is located.
