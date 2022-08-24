Federal trial underway for doctor accused of illegally dealing drugs

Dr. Chad Hall faces charges that stem from his position as medical director of a now-defunct Henderson clinic known as Detox Solutions.

FILE - This July 23, 2018 file photo shows packets of buprenorphine, a drug which controls heroin and opioid cravings, in Greenfield, Mass. The U.S. government is easing requirements that made it difficult for doctors to treat opioid addiction using the medication. New guidelines announced Tuesday, April 27, 2021, mean doctors will no longer need eight hours of training to prescribe buprenorphine. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

A federal prosecutor said Wednesday that a local doctor had betrayed “a legal and sacred trust” by illegally dealing drugs out of a fake clinic.

The accusation came from Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Leavitt during opening statements in the trial of Dr. Chad Hall.

Hall is charged with conspiracy and illegal drug distribution stemming from his position as medical director of a now-defunct Henderson clinic known as Detox Solutions.

The clinic purported to treat opioid addicts, in part with a controlled substance known as buprenorphine. Buprenorphine is also an opioid but can help abusers recover in the same way methadone is used to treat heroin addicts.

Leavitt said evidence in the trial would show that Hall was the only person authorized to write prescriptions for the clinic, and that 13 bogus prescriptions had been submitted to a compounding pharmacy for buprenorphine under Hall’s name.

On one occasion, Leavitt said, an undercover source for the FBI went to the clinic posing as an addict and was given a controlled substance by the receptionist.

“Chad Hall had no problem with an unlicensed employee giving them dope in the waiting room,” the prosecutor said.

But Hall’s defense lawyer, Michael Sanft, indicated the evidence would prove Hall’s innocence. Sanft said the FBI’s investigation was incomplete, and the case was based on testimony from former co-defendants, including another doctor and an unlicensed nurse, who had made plea deals with the government.

“They’re going to call witnesses who have a reason to make the government happy,” Sanft said.

The attorney also suggested that the FBI had no handwriting expert examine the bogus prescriptions to determine who had actually signed them.

Contact Glen A. Meek at gmeek@reviewjournal.com or 602-380-8951. Follow @GlenMeekLV on Twitter.