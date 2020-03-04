Felon faces 5-20 years in plea deal on gun, drug charges

A convicted felon from North Dakota has entered into a plea agreement after federal authorities in Las Vegas said he was caught possessing a large amount of heroin and methamphetamine.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Nevada said Brandon Patton, 28, of Minot, was arrested May 31 in Southern Nevada. The arrest unfolded during a traffic stop by a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper on a vehicle Patton was a passenger in. A search of the vehicle turned up two loaded firearms, 149 grams of heroin, and about 3,000 grams of methamphetamine.

Patton was charged in federal court and entered into a plea deal Tuesday in which he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense, and felon in possession of a firearm. Patton is facing five to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced by U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon in June. The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

