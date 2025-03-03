Felon sentenced for Las Vegas armed robberies, assault of federal officer

A Las Vegas man who has prior felony convictions was sentenced Monday in two separate cases involving armed robberies of two pawn shops and assaulting a detention officer.

A Las Vegas man who has prior felony convictions was sentenced Monday in two separate cases involving armed robberies of two jewelry stores and assaulting a detention officer while in custody.

Wyatt Scott Peterson, 42, received 26 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to a U.S. Department of Justice release.

According to court documents, Peterson entered an EZ Pawn in Las Vegas on Dec. 12, 2016, and demanded the keys to the jewelry case. During the course of the robbery, he brandished a 9mm semi-automatic handgun to intimidate employees into not resisting and complying with his demands, authorities said. The firearm was discharged into a display case during the robbery.

Peterson stole at least $40,000 and left the store, according to prosecutors.

Nine days later, Peterson entered a Super Pawn in Las Vegas and demanded the keys to the jewelry case, prosecutors said. He stole 29 rings, three pairs of earrings, and five bracelets combined worth more than $20,000 before he left the store, the release said.

While detained pending trial for the armed robbery case at the Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump, Peterson confronted and punched a detention officer at the stairwell.

Peterson has two prior felony convictions in Washington and one in in Clark County.

