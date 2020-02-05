Felon sentenced to 10 years for selling gun, meth in Las Vegas

A convicted felon was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for selling methamphetamine and a loaded handgun in Las Vegas, federal officials said.

(Getty Images)

A convicted felon was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for selling methamphetamine and a loaded handgun in Las Vegas, federal officials said.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Nevada said Michael Villareal, 42, of Las Vegas, has four prior felony convictions from 1996 to 2010. As a result he is prevented from legally possessing a firearm, but the Drug Enforcement Administration said on May 28, 2019, he sold a loaded Glock 19 handgun and 27.4 grams of methamphetamine to a buyer outside a fast-food restaurant.

The sentence was handed out by U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon. The case was prosecuted as part of a Department of Justice endeavor known as Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.