59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Courts

Felony DUI suspect located, held on house arrest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2022 - 8:10 am
 
Marsha Stewart Byrd (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Marsha Stewart Byrd (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas woman accused of causing a deadly 2019 crash while driving impaired, and who then had a warrant issued for her arrest when she didn’t show up for a court appearance, has been located.

Court records now indicate that a District Court judge has ordered Marsha Stewart Byrd, 63, be placed on house arrest in Las Vegas as she awaits trial in the case.

Stewart Byrd was initially scheduled to go to trial Feb. 7 on felony driving under the influence and reckless driving charges stemming from the Dec. 30, 2019, crash that killed Gilma Rodriguez-Walters, 53, on Tropical Parkway.

On Feb. 14, District Judge Eric Johnson signed a warrant for Stewart Byrd’s arrest when she didn’t appear for a court date in early February. According to court records, her attorney subsequently got the warrant quashed when he told the judge Stewart Byrd was receiving treatment for breast cancer in California around the time of her missed court date. Defense attorney Robert Beckett also informed the judge that Stewart Byrd represented to him that she got confused on what date she was actually supposed to be in court due to a paperwork problem.

In addition to being placed on house arrest in Las Vegas, Johnson ordered that Stewart Byrd cannot leave Clark County without permission from the court.

A new trial date in the case is currently set for April 25.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Davante Adams’ deal with Raiders forces Chiefs to trade Tyreek Hill
Davante Adams’ deal with Raiders forces Chiefs to trade Tyreek Hill
2
Homebuilders eye Pahrump, Mesquite as Las Vegas land prices take off
Homebuilders eye Pahrump, Mesquite as Las Vegas land prices take off
3
Raiders sign free-agent defensive lineman
Raiders sign free-agent defensive lineman
4
Man awarded $8M after being served chemicals instead of beer at Henderson bar
Man awarded $8M after being served chemicals instead of beer at Henderson bar
5
Police say argument preceded Tuesday murder-suicide in south Las Vegas
Police say argument preceded Tuesday murder-suicide in south Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This undated photo released by the Henderson Police Department shows suspect Nika Nikoubin. The ...
Woman accused of US-Iran revenge stabbing to get competency evaluation
The Associated Press

A woman accused of retaliating for the death of an Iranian military leader in an American drone strike two years ago by stabbing a man she met on a date will get a competency evaluation before facing criminal charges, court records show.