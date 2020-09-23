81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Courts

Figueroa faces judge in murder case for first time Wednesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2020 - 9:17 am
 
Updated September 23, 2020 - 9:32 am

More than a year after Carlos Figueroa allegedly shot the mother of his child and burned her body outside the Las Vegas Valley, the 38-year-old on Wednesday faced a judge for the first time in the case.

Figueroa has been charged with murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the death of 29-year-old Natelie Carbajal, whose family has said she was in an abusive relationship with Figueroa. An arrest warrant for Figueroa was granted in July 2019, but Wednesday morning was the first time he appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court for the case.

Las Vegas police arrested Figueroa six days after Carbajal’s body was found near the Seven Magic Mountains art installation on July 4, 2019. He was arrested on a federal probation violation, and the Clark County district attorney’s office had “decided to wait on prosecution” until his federal sentence was served, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said Tuesday.

But Figueroa was out of federal custody when he was again arrested Friday, according to an arrest report. The Bureau of Prisons had approved Figueroa for a residential re-entry program in Las Vegas, but he didn’t arrive at the facility on Sept. 15, resulting in a federal escape charge, court documents show.

During his initial appearance, the judge referenced a federal hold but did not elaborate on the charge. Figueroa waived his right to have a preliminary hearing in 15 days, and the hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Figueroa remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday without bail, jail records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Thousands of laid-off casino workers asking ‘What now?’
Thousands of laid-off casino workers asking ‘What now?’
2
Fremont casino in trouble with regulator over botched investigation
Fremont casino in trouble with regulator over botched investigation
3
Shooter sought after 1 grazed in latest Las Vegas Strip violence
Shooter sought after 1 grazed in latest Las Vegas Strip violence
4
Shaquille O’Neal deepens Las Vegas ties with home purchase
Shaquille O’Neal deepens Las Vegas ties with home purchase
5
Tommy DeVito of the Four Seasons has died
Tommy DeVito of the Four Seasons has died
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Judge sides with Republicans in two-thirds tax lawsuit
By / RJ

A Carson City judge on Monday sided with Republicans, saying certain portions of two bills passed in 2019 were unconstitutional because they increased state revenue without getting two-thirds support from lawmakers.