Figueroa faces judge in murder case for first time Wednesday

Carlos Figueroa, accused of shooting a woman whose burnt body was found outside Las Vegas in July 2019, faced a judge for the first time Wednesday in the murder case.

Carlos Figueroa, accused of killing his girlfriend last year and burning her body outside of Las Vegas, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Carlos Figueroa (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

More than a year after Carlos Figueroa allegedly shot the mother of his child and burned her body outside the Las Vegas Valley, the 38-year-old on Wednesday faced a judge for the first time in the case.

Figueroa has been charged with murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the death of 29-year-old Natelie Carbajal, whose family has said she was in an abusive relationship with Figueroa. An arrest warrant for Figueroa was granted in July 2019, but Wednesday morning was the first time he appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court for the case.

Las Vegas police arrested Figueroa six days after Carbajal’s body was found near the Seven Magic Mountains art installation on July 4, 2019. He was arrested on a federal probation violation, and the Clark County district attorney’s office had “decided to wait on prosecution” until his federal sentence was served, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said Tuesday.

But Figueroa was out of federal custody when he was again arrested Friday, according to an arrest report. The Bureau of Prisons had approved Figueroa for a residential re-entry program in Las Vegas, but he didn’t arrive at the facility on Sept. 15, resulting in a federal escape charge, court documents show.

During his initial appearance, the judge referenced a federal hold but did not elaborate on the charge. Figueroa waived his right to have a preliminary hearing in 15 days, and the hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Figueroa remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday without bail, jail records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.