Firing squad described as more humane way to execute Zane Floyd

A federal judge heard testimony Thursday regarding firing squad methods during an evidentiary hearing on Nevada’s proposed plan to execute death row inmate Zane Floyd.

Zane Floyd (Metropolitan Police Department)

An emergency room doctor and guns expert testified in federal court Thursday regarding firing squad protocols, a method of execution that Nevada death row inmate Zane Floyd has indicated he prefers.

In court papers filed in April, Floyd’s lawyers wrote that he would prefer to be killed by a firing squad shooting him with two to three bullets. Dr. James Williams, who has studied firing squad methods in the U.S. and internationally, said the traditional firing squad method still used in Utah consists of five trained marksmen, one with a blank bullet, shooting four rounds into someone’s heart, likely causing unconsciousness within three seconds.

“I don’t believe the condemned would feel anything that any of us approximate to pain,” said Williams, who is also a competitive shooter who has taught advanced-level gun classes to police departments.

Williams testified for just over two hours during the third and final day of this week’s evidentiary hearing regarding Nevada’s proposed plan to execute the death row prison. Floyd, now 46, was sentenced to die for fatally shooting four people and gravely wounding another in a Las Vegas grocery store more than two decades ago. He also was convicted of repeatedly raping a woman before the shooting.

Testimony from state experts is expected to be heard during later hearings scheduled in December.

State plans use of new drug combination

Nevada plans to execute Floyd using a lethal injection of multiple drugs that have never been combined to carry out capital punishment, experts testified this week. The drugs include ketamine, an anesthetic similar to PCP, and the painkiller fentanyl or the similar drug alfentanil. The proposed protocol from the Department of Corrections indicates that the state also may use cisatracurium, which is a paralytic drug, according to court documents.

The state would issue the drugs in order, starting with the fentanyl or alfentanil, then the ketamine, the possible paralytic and, finally, potassium chloride or potassium acetate to induce cardiac arrest.

Dr. Mark Heath, an assistant professor of anesthesiology at Columbia University Medical Center, testified Tuesday that the combination of drugs might not render Floyd unconscious, so he could be aware, paralyzed and in “agony” while he suffocates to death, especially if the state uses the paralytic.

“No human being should be exposed to the terror and agony of not being able to breathe,” Heath said.

Although Floyd prefers a firing squad, his lawyers have also argued for alternative drugs, including a barbiturate such as pentobarbital, which “reliably induces and maintains a coma-like state that renders a person insensate to pain and necessarily precedes death,” Assistant Federal Public Defenders David Anthony and Brad Levenson wrote in the prior court filings.

Williams testified Thursday that his patients who recover from gunshot wounds to the chest don’t report pain in similar levels to someone who was shot in the extremities.

Like being hit by a baseball bat

The doctors said he suffered a gunshot wound to his chest muscle when he was 18, and only felt a bludgeoning sensation similar to being hit by a baseball bat before the area went numb.

“I was able to drive myself to the hospital for treatment,” Williams stated.

During cross-examination, Chief Deputy Attorney General Randall Gilmer asked Williams if he was aware of botched executions in Utah, which has performed about five firing squad executions since the 1970s.

Williams said he was only aware of two botched attempts throughout the state’s long history of firing squad use: In 1879, a man convinced prison guards to keep him unrestrained, so he briefly dodged the bullets, and in 1951, executioners did not strike the prisoner in the heart, seemingly on purpose, he said.

Gilmer attempted to show a video in court of a botched firing squad execution that took place in Guatemala, but U.S. U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware denied the request because Williams was unfamiliar with the execution.

Levenson said that while death by firing squad is not specifically mentioned in Nevada law, the judge could rule that it is a viable option for Floyd to be put to death.

Legislative approval needed

“It would just have to be approved by the Legislature,” Levenson said.

In late June, Boulware issued a stay of Floyd’s execution and prevented prosecutors from moving forward until mid-October.

Prosecutors had planned to have Floyd put to death at the end of July, but the current plan is for officials to execute him by February, Gilmer said on Wednesday. The Nevada Supreme Court is set to rule on appeals of Floyd’s conviction, which would have to be resolved before the execution could be carried out.

If Floyd is put to death, he would be the first person executed in Nevada since 2006.

In August, Floyd’s lawyers filed a clemency petition in Clark County District Court asking that his death sentence be commuted.

The petition stated that Floyd suffered from brain damage caused by fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in the military and that he endured violent abuse as a child.

Floyd’s lawyers also are challenging the intended method of execution in state court. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 9, court records show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.