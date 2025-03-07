55°F
Courts

Football coach accused of having sex with teen indicted again by grand jury

Antwone Washington appears for his arraignment Wednesday, December 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. Washington, a former Valley High School football coach, was arrested on charges of kidnapping a minor, using or permitting a minor over 14 to produce pornography, statutory sexual seduction by a person over 21, and contacting a minor for sex as a person of authority. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antwone Washington talks with attorney Tyler Gaston before his arraignment Wednesday, December 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. Washington, a former Valley High School football coach, was arrested on charges of kidnapping a minor, using or permitting a minor over 14 to produce pornography, statutory sexual seduction by a person over 21, and contacting a minor for sex as a person of authority. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2025 - 4:39 pm
 

A grand jury has again indicted a high school football coach who police said admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Antwone Washington, 45, a football coach and campus security officer at Valley High School, was indicted in December on counts of kidnapping, use of a minor in producing pornography and statutory sexual seduction.

A Wednesday indictment charges Washington with the same offenses. It also includes a second defendant, Jada Cole, 26, who was indicted on counts of kidnapping, use of a minor in producing pornography and statutory sexual seduction.

According to minutes from a Wednesday indictment return hearing, “additional charges have been added, along with videos and photographs regarding child sexual abuse being found in the Defendant’s phone.”

Chief District Judge Jerry Wiese set Washington’s bail at $250,000, records show. He set Cole’s bail at $150,000.

The student previously told grand jurors she couldn’t count the number of sexual encounters she and Washington had.

A Metropolitan Police Department detective testified that she found sexually explicit videos of Washington and the student. Washington told police he had sex with the student and taped the encounters, but thought she was 16, according to the detective.

