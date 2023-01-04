52°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Courts

Former airline CEO gets 2 years for failure to pay taxes, prosecutors say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2023 - 3:03 pm
 
A Vision Airlines pilot climbs into the cockpit of one of the company's Dornier 228 turboprop a ...
A Vision Airlines pilot climbs into the cockpit of one of the company's Dornier 228 turboprop aircraft on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2010, in North Las Vegas. William Acor, who was president and CEO of the now defunct Vision Airlines Inc., was sentenced to two years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to failing to pay over $2.6 million in employment taxes, federal prosecutors said. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A former airline executive was sentenced to two years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to failing to pay over $2.6 million in employment taxes, federal prosecutors said.

William Acor, who was president and CEO of the now defunct Vision Airlines Inc., which was headquartered in North Las Vegas, also agreed to pay over $1.6 million in restitution to the IRS, according to a statement from the United States Attorney’s District of Nevada office.

Acor, as as CEO, was responsible for collecting and paying taxes withheld from his employees’ wages to the IRS. From 2014 to 2016, prosecutors said, he failed to pay on behalf of Vision Airlines over $2.6 million in combined employee tax withholding and employer matching share of taxes.

“The government further alleged that Acor thwarted IRS collection efforts by transferring assets and income to a third party,” the statement said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Steven Tyler cites health concerns for missing gala
Steven Tyler cites health concerns for missing gala
2
MSG Sphere’s opening, return of Garth Brooks will light up 2023
MSG Sphere’s opening, return of Garth Brooks will light up 2023
3
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
4
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
5
Chilean developer cancels $120M deal to build Strip hotel-casino
Chilean developer cancels $120M deal to build Strip hotel-casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Suspected shooter arrested in killing near Sunrise Mountain High School
Suspected shooter arrested in killing near Sunrise Mountain High School
Man’s body found in apartment near Strip
Man’s body found in apartment near Strip
2nd pedestrian struck by alleged impaired driver in North Las Vegas dies
2nd pedestrian struck by alleged impaired driver in North Las Vegas dies
Lawsuit accuses ex-Nevada U.S. attorney of failing to pay taxes
Lawsuit accuses ex-Nevada U.S. attorney of failing to pay taxes
Police shoot, injure man in Henderson
Police shoot, injure man in Henderson
Police investigate killing in apartments behind Strat
Police investigate killing in apartments behind Strat