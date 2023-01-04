Former airline CEO gets 2 years for failure to pay taxes, prosecutors say

A Vision Airlines pilot climbs into the cockpit of one of the company's Dornier 228 turboprop aircraft on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2010, in North Las Vegas. William Acor, who was president and CEO of the now defunct Vision Airlines Inc., was sentenced to two years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to failing to pay over $2.6 million in employment taxes, federal prosecutors said. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A former airline executive was sentenced to two years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to failing to pay over $2.6 million in employment taxes, federal prosecutors said.

William Acor, who was president and CEO of the now defunct Vision Airlines Inc., which was headquartered in North Las Vegas, also agreed to pay over $1.6 million in restitution to the IRS, according to a statement from the United States Attorney’s District of Nevada office.

Acor, as as CEO, was responsible for collecting and paying taxes withheld from his employees’ wages to the IRS. From 2014 to 2016, prosecutors said, he failed to pay on behalf of Vision Airlines over $2.6 million in combined employee tax withholding and employer matching share of taxes.

“The government further alleged that Acor thwarted IRS collection efforts by transferring assets and income to a third party,” the statement said.

