Former airline executive pleads guilty to tax crime

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2022 - 2:09 pm
 
Updated March 29, 2022 - 2:11 pm
This Jan. 20, 2000 file photo shows Vision Air planes VISION AIR planes at the NLV Airport on ...
This Jan. 20, 2000, file photo shows Vision Air planes at the North Las Vegas Airport. ( Jim Laurie)

A former executive for a North Las Vegas-based airline pleaded guilty Tuesday to failure to pay over $2.6 million in employment taxes.

William Acor, 62, faces a maximum of five years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of willful failure to collect and pay over employment taxes.

Acor was the president and CEO of Vision Airlines, which is headquartered in North Las Vegas. According to a news release, Acor admitted that he didn’t pay employee tax withholdings and employer matching taxes over a period from 2014 to 2016.

He was also ordered to pay over $1.6 million in restitution. A sentencing hearing is set for July 27, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

