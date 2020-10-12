Former coach sentenced in sexual assault case of friend’s stepdaughter

Phillip Merrill, a longtime friend of suspected boogaloo member Stephen Parshall, pleaded guilty in July to sexually assaulting the alleged extremist’s stepdaughter.

Phillip Merrill, a friend of suspected boogaloo member Stephen Parshall, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. Merrill, 35, was charged in a Clark County criminal complaint with 15 counts of sexual assault against a child under 14 and two counts of lewdness with a child under 14, all felonies. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A longtime friend of a suspected boogaloo member was sentenced Monday to 30 years to life in prison in the sexual assault of the alleged extremist’s teenage stepdaughter.

Phillip Merrill, 35, whom police described as a convention worker and volleyball club coach, pleaded guilty earlier this year under a deal with prosecutors to one count of sexual assault with a minor under 16 and three counts of lewdness with a child.

Merrill is friends with alleged boogaloo member Stephen Parshall, who also has been charged with sexually assaulting Parshall’s stepdaughter. Both men are in custody.

Parshall and two other men are facing terrorism charges in an alleged right-wing conspiracy to cause violence at Black Lives Matter protests.

Authorities have not linked Merrill to the local boogaloo group.

The investigation was launched after FBI agents found what they called “child sex abuse material” on a cellphone seized from Parshall during his May 30 arrest in connection with the alleged terror plot. Some of the photos showed a “partially nude, prepubescent” girl performing sex acts with a male, the arrest report alleges.

Merrill’s alleged sex crimes occurred between Jan. 1, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2019, court records show.

Parshall’s stepdaughter described to investigators how Merrill sexually abused her, a police report alleges. She said Merrill often would babysit her and her younger sisters on Friday and Saturday nights when their parents went out.

The girl’s mother told police that the teenager informed her three years ago that both Merrill and her husband had been assaulting her but that she didn’t believe it, according to the report.

Merrill admitted to investigators that he had abused the girl while babysitting and described the alleged sexual acts he forced her to perform.

