Former congressional candidate accused of murder makes first court appearance

Daniel Rodimer was released from custody on bail shortly after turning himself into police.

Daniel Rodimer, left, a former congressional candidate and pro wrestler, appears in court with his attorneys Richard Schonfeld, center, and David Chesnoff, during his initial court appearance at the aRegional Justice Center, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. Rodman turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued in connection with the November death of Christopher Tapp, 47. (Bizuayehu last year Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A former congressional candidate and pro wrestler appeared in court for the first time Wednesday morning in connection with the death of Christopher Tapp, who died in November days after an altercation at Resorts World.

Daniel Rodimer, who ran for Nevada’s 3rd congressional district in 2020, was charged with murder last month, after investigators accused him of attacking Tapp during a party at the Strip casino. Rodimer turned himself into police on March 6, but was released hours later after posting a $200,000 bail.

Tapp, 47, had spent two decades in Idaho prison for a 1996 murder he didn’t commit. He was released in 2017, exonerated in 2019, and then won a $11.7 million settlement in 2022 against the city of Idaho Falls.

During Wednesday’s brief hearing, Rodimer was flanked by his attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld. Chesnoff told the judge that Rodimer would waive his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, in which a judge determines if there is enough evidence for Rodimer to stand trial.

Following the hearing, Chesnoff said the defense attorneys are “looking forward to vigorously defending this case.” He declined to comment further.

Tapp’s mother, Vera Tapp also attended Wednesday’s court hearing, along with Tapp’s friend, John Thomas, who also served as Tapp’s public defender through his exoneration process.

“We would just like to let everybody know that we want the process to work itself out,” Thomas told reporters following the hearing. “We’re not here to influence anybody, we just want justice to be served.”

Thomas said that the hearing brought out a “flood of emotions” in Tapp’s family, who declined to speak with reporters.

During the hearing, Chesnoff told Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman that the defense would like to request evidence of Tapp’s records while he was in prison.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal said the request was “a little premature,” and added that the state “does not agree that they’re entitled” to those records.

Meanwhile, Thomas said Tapp’s time in prison was well documented and covered by several national news outlets after he was exonerated.

“We don’t have anything to hide,” Thomas said.

Tapp’s friends previously told the Review-Journal that after he received his settlement, he got more and more into fast cars and racing culture. His connections with street racing led him to visit Las Vegas and attend the party in a Resorts World suite on Oct. 29, his friends said.

Rodimer’s apparent rage at Tapp was stoked after Tapp was alleged to have offered Rodimer’s stepdaughter cocaine during the party, according to a Metro police document, dated March 1, in which a detective outlined the allegations against Rodimer and requests that an arrest warrant be issued.

Witnesses said that Rodimer was heard telling Tapp, “If you ever talk to my daughter again, I’ll f—-ing kill you,” according to the documents.

Tapp was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died on Nov. 5. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide in January.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for May 21, although Palal said prosecutors are still determining if they will bring the case to a grand jury instead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.