Former congressional candidate accused of murder to appear in court

Daniel Rodimer was released from custody on bail shortly after turning himself into police on March 6.

A former congressional candidate and pro wrestler is expected to face a judge for the first time Wednesday morning in connection with the death of Christopher Tapp, who died in November days after an altercation at Resorts World.

Daniel Rodimer, who ran for Nevada’s 3rd congressional district in 2020, was charged with murder last month, after investigators accused him of attacking Tapp during a party at the Strip casino. Rodimer turned himself into police on March 6, but was released hours later after posting a $200,000 bail.

He is set to appear in court on Wednesday in front of Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman.

Tapp, 47, had spent two decades in Idaho prison for a 1996 murder he didn’t commit. He was released in 2017, exonerated in 2019, and then won a $11.7 million settlement in 2022 against the city of Idaho Falls.

Tapp’s friends previously told the Review-Journal that after he received his settlement, he got more and more into fast cars and racing culture. His connections with street racing led him to visit Las Vegas and attend the party in a Resorts World suite on Oct. 29, his friends said.

Rodimer’s apparent rage at Tapp was stoked after Tapp was alleged to have offered Rodimer’s stepdaughter cocaine during the party, according to a Metro police document, dated March 1, in which a detective outlined the allegations against Rodimer and requests that an arrest warrant be issued.

Witnesses said that Rodimer was heard telling Tapp, “If you ever talk to my daughter again, I’ll f—-ing kill you,” according to the documents.

Tapp was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died on Nov. 5. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide in January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

