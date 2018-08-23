Former CSN professor again facing lewdness charges

The indictment of Las Vegas attorney and former College of Southern Nevada professor Mark Peplowski came two weeks after a judge dismissed gross lewdness charges against him.

Mark Peplowski (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas attorney and former College of Southern Nevada professor was indicted Thursday, two weeks after a judge dismissed gross lewdness charges against him.

Mark Peplowski faces two gross misdemeanor counts of open or gross lewdness, the same charges thrown out in Las Vegas Justice Court on Aug. 8.

Peplowski, who was a professor in the social sciences department at CSN for nearly 23 years, has been accused of engaging in sexual conduct in a public location in two separate incidents in 2017.

Attorney Dustin Marcello, who represents Peplowski, declined to comment on the indictment.

Police records claim that Peplowski picked up a woman on June 8, 2017, in his gold Toyota Highlander and had sex with her as he stood outside the vehicle in a vacant lot. On July 19, 2017, Peplowski allegedly picked up a different woman on the 2500 block of Fremont Street after roaming an area where prostitution is known to occur, according to a police report.

Peplowski began teaching part-time at CSN in 1995. He became a full-time employee in August 2001, and the Nevada Board of Regents granted him tenure in March 2006. He stopped working for the college on June 6, though a spokesman for the college would not say whether he was fired or left of his own accord, or if the college held a disciplinary hearing.

