Courts

Former DOE official accused of stealing luggage pleads to misdemeanor theft count

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2023 - 5:57 pm
 
This is an image from surveillance video of Samuel Otis Brinton taken Saturday, July ...
This is an image from surveillance video of Samuel Otis Brinton taken Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Samuel Brinton (Metropolitan Police Department)
Samuel Brinton (Metropolitan Police Department)

A former Department of Energy official pleaded no contest Wednesday to a misdemeanor count of theft in connection with stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport last year.

Samuel Brinton was ordered to pay $3,670.74 in victim restitution and to stay out of trouble. A 180-day jail sentence was suspended, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

A warrant for the arrest of the then-deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition was issued in December after Las Vegas police investigated the theft of a woman’s bag in July.

The victim told police the luggage was filled with jewelry, makeup, contact lenses, toiletries and clothing, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

Police were not able to identify Brinton as the person on video surveillance picking up the luggage until a Metro officer saw a news article that named Brinton as a suspect in a Sept. 16 incident at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

Brinton posted $15,000 bail in December after an initial appearance in court.

Brinton’s attorney Michael Becker declined to comment Wednesday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

