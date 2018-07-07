Former Henderson woman pleads guilty to fraud in beauty aids scheme

U.S. attorney’s office spokeswoman Trisha Young says Kelly Luanne Schaible, 56, of Barrington, Illinois, could face more than 20 years in federal prison following her guilty pleas Friday in Las Vegas to charges of fraud and selling misbranded medical devices.

(Thinkstock)

A former Henderson woman has pleaded guilty to fraud and misbranded medical devices charges in a case alleging she sold unapproved weight loss and beauty products from China.

U.S. attorney’s office spokeswoman Trisha Young says Kelly Luanne Schaible, 56, of Barrington, Illinois, could face more than 20 years in federal prison following her guilty pleas Friday in Las Vegas.

Schaible is due for sentencing Oct. 25.

Her federal public defender, Nisha Brooks-Whittington, did not immediately respond to messages.

Schaible lived in Henderson and also used the names Kelly Reed and Heather Lane.

She was indicted in March 2017 relating to a company called Basics Inc. and a website offering weight loss, hair care and wrinkle reduction products.

The government said some products included non-FDA approved prescription drugs containing Botox.