Former Las Vegas man gets 7 years after bilking investors of $1.4M, prosecutors say

Elias Ghanem II, 38, pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge in February. He solicited investments in a purported cannabis and restaurants businesses, officials said.

Las Vegas decided to drop cases against 90 protesters. Is that an indictment of Metro?

A former Las Vegas man has been sentenced in New York to seven years in federal prison after he solicited investments in a purported cannabis and restaurants businesses that drained investors of $1.4 million, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Elias Ghanem II, 38, pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge in February, according to a Department of Justice press release. Along with the prison sentence, Ghanem was ordered to pay approximately $1.4 million in restitution to the victims of his crimes, the release said.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Gary Brown, a federal judge in New York. It was announced Friday by Joseph Nocella, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York and Christopher Raia, the FBI’s assistant director in charge for its New York field office.

“Today, the defendant received just punishment for defrauding more than a dozen investors, including a retired law enforcement officer whose arm was amputated due to gunshot wounds,” Nocella said in a statement. “Our Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to pursue justice for victims of financial crime who fall prey to individuals like Ghanem who advance their greedy desires at the expense of others.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.