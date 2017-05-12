Former Las Vegas nightclub promoter acquitted in rape case

A former Las Vegas nightclub promoter was acquitted Thursday afternoon of kidnapping and sexual assault charges.
Frederick Richards, 51, lowered his head and cried as the verdict was read.
“They weren’t overcome by bias or prejudice,” defense attorney Robert Draskovich said. “Wrongful allegations do occur.”
In 2014, a 25-year-old woman left Hyde nightclub with Richards after meeting him. She testified that she recalled watching the Las Vegas skyline fade as he drove her to his home in Rhodes Ranch.
She awoke the next morning on his bedroom floor with her skirt hiked up and her underwear across the room.
Seven jurors — two men and five women — spoke with prosecutors and Draskovich after the trial.
“I think something happened,” one juror told them. “I don’t think the state proved it.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
