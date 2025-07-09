Former Las Vegas police officer convicted of murder released from prison

After Ronald Mortensen’s 1997 murder conviction was reversed by a federal judge, he pleaded guilty to lesser charges last week.

Ronald Mortensen is advised by his attorney, David Westbrook, as he pleads guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

A former Las Vegas police officer whose 1997 murder conviction was overturned is a free man for the first time in 30 years.

Ronald Mortensen, 59, was released from prison Tuesday afternoon after making a guilty plea last week, according to a spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Mortensen was serving a life without parole sentence for the 1996 shooting death of 21-year-old Daniel Mendoza until his prior conviction was overturned by a federal judge, based of findings of faulty jury instructions and prosecutorial misconduct.

Prosecutors could have retried him but instead worked out a plea deal that allowed him to be released. Mortensen admitted to counts of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder on July 1 and received a 14- to 35-year sentence.

Despite Mortensen’s decades-long insistence that he was innocent, District Attorney Steve Wolfson said the plea meant Mortensen admitted to being the shooter.

Mortensen could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.

