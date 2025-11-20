Former Las Vegas police officer gets probation in insurance fraud scheme

In May 2024, Christopher Mitchell, 38, asked a fellow Metropolitan Police Department officer to create and file a false stolen vehicle report so that “he could pursue an illegitimate insurance claim,” a news release said.

A former Las Vegas police officer who pleaded guilty to misconduct of a public officer for attempting to commit insurance fraud using department resources has been given probation.

A Henderson resident, Christopher Michael Mitchell also was ordered last month to complete a specialty court program for veterans and a 12-week anger management course. He will also have to pay $1,000 in investigative costs to the attorney general’s office, according to a news release from the office.

In May 2024, Mitchell, 38, asked fellow Metropolitan Police Department officer Hunter Beal to create and file a false stolen vehicle report so that “he could pursue an illegitimate insurance claim,” the news release said.

Police said that Mitchell filed a fraudulent claim with GEICO insurance after his wife crashed their 2023 Corvette.

Mitchell then asked Beal to prepare a police report to corroborate his fabricated account of the crash, an officer with the attorney general’s office said.

Court records show that he pleaded guilty to the allegations in July.

“Public trust is one of our most important resources,” Attorney General Aaron Ford said in the release. “When a public officer abuses their authority for personal gain, it undermines confidence in the institutions meant to serve and protect Nevadans. My office will continue to hold individuals accountable when they violate that trust.”

District Court Judge Tina Talim sentenced Mitchell to 12 to 48 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections, suspending the prison term in favor of an “indeterminate period” of probation. Mitchell’s probation is limited to 18 months, the release said.

Attempts to reach Mitchell’s attorneys were unsuccessful. Metro did not immediately respond to emailed inquiries about how long Mitchell was with the department and whether his departure was voluntary.

