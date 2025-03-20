Former Las Vegas police officer, marshal gets probation in child abuse case

Joseph Ortega’s trial included testimony that he pointed a gun at his eight-year-old son, according to prosecutors.

Former Metro officerJoseph Ortega, who was found guilty on child abuse and domestic violence charges, addresses the court as his attorney Frank Kocka looks on during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Metro officer Joseph Ortega, left, who was found guilty on child abuse and domestic violence charges, smiles as he leaves a courtroom with his attorney Frank Kocka after his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Metro officer Joseph Ortega, who was found guilty on child abuse and domestic violence charges, appears in court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Metro officer Joseph Ortega, right, who was found guilty on child abuse and domestic violence charges, consults with his attorney Frank Kocka during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge ordered probation Wednesday for a man who served as a Las Vegas police officer and court marshal before being found guilty of six counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment and a count of coercion.

In December, a jury returned a guilty verdict against Joseph Ortega following a trial that included testimony that he pointed a gun at his eight-year-old son, according to prosecutors.

Ortega cast himself as a victim in his statement to District Judge Kathleen Delaney, complaining about police and prosecutors.

“I have been put in a very strange predicament,” he said. “I’ve been accused and unfortunately found guilty of some things and I don’t believe that I was treated fairly.”

The judge was not impressed.

“(It’s) so fascinating when I have someone who comes in for sentencing and purports to have remorse, purports to take responsibility and then does anything but that by naming other people who had no need to be named here today who are part of this case, focusing on DAs, detectives and others as if somehow, you, Mr. Ortega, you are the victim of some great conspiracy in the City of Las Vegas to put you in prison,” Delaney said. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Putting Ortega in prison was tempting, Delaney said, but it would prevent him from accessing the treatment he needs.

Instead, she said, she’d give him one chance at probation.

Ortega’s conditions include that he not make Internet posts about his trial; undergo anger management counseling, a mental health evaluation and parenting classes; not use drugs or alcohol; and maintain full-time employment or schooling. Delaney ordered a suspended sentence of 56 to 144 months, which Ortega will serve if he violates probation.

Deputy District Attorney Skyler Sullivan had asked for a 28 to 72 month prison sentence, calling the case “alarming.”

Sullivan said Ortega seemed to have acknowledged committing the offenses, other than pointing a gun, but “has an inability to reconcile within himself that what he did was wrong” and “continues to do nothing but blame other people for what he’s done.”

He has complained in social media posts about the legal process, she said.

Defense attorney Frank Kocka argued his client had suffered a “psychological, neurological breakdown.” He has no prior criminal history and was under “extreme emotional distress,” said Kocka.

The lawyer added that Ortega has acknowledged he traumatized his family and has expressed regret.

Ortega, who worked as an officer in the Metropolitan Police Department Northwest Area Command, was suspended without pay after his arrest.

Kocka said after court that as far as he knows, his client was ultimately terminated.

Police said Ortega texted the mother of his two children, saying he slapped one of the children too hard and should not be left alone with them. He also left a loaded and unattended gun in his yard, authorities said.

Kocka told the court his client left a gun in the backyard, but had “no physical contact” with the children.

Since the trial, Ortega said, he has found employment and plans to obtain a plumbing certificate and work as a plumber.

He intends to appeal his conviction, according to court records.

