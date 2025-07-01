Former Las Vegas police officer with overturned murder conviction pleads guilty to lesser charges, allowing release

Ronald Mortensen, who has been incarcerated for nearly 30 years, serving a life without parole sentence for the 1996 off-duty, drive-by shooting of Daniel Mendoza, 21, admitted to two felony counts Tuesday.

With long delays for competency treatment in Nevada, could a new ruling mean cases get dismissed?

District Judge Jacqueline M. Bluth accepts Ronald Mortensen plea deal Tuesday morning in Las Vegas July 1, 2025. He has earned approximately 47 years credit and had expired his sentence. He will be released shortly. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Ronald Mortensen is advised by his attorney, David Westbrook, as he pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder and conspiracy to committ murder Tuesday morning in Las Vegas July 1, 2025. He has earned approximately 47 years credit and had expired his sentence. He will be released shortly. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

A former Las Vegas police officer — convicted of murder in 1997 before the ruling was overturned earlier this year — pleaded guilty to lesser charges on Tuesday, allowing for his release from prison.

Ronald Mortensen, who has been incarcerated for nearly 30 years, serving a life without parole sentence for the 1996 off-duty, drive-by shooting of Daniel Mendoza, 21, admitted to two felony counts: second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

District Judge Jacqueline Bluth said that between the two charges, Mortensen could be sentenced to a minimum of 14 and a maximum of 35 years in prison. According to his attorney, David Westbrook, Mortensen has a time-served credit of at least 47½ years, including about 15 added for “good behavior.”

“The anticipation of all the parties is that this will expire his sentence,” Westbrook said during the hearing. “This is essentially going to be him being released from prison for the first time in 30 years.”

Advocated for Alford plea

On March 31, senior U.S. District Judge Kent Dawson vacated Mortensen’s conviction, based on problems with jury instructions and what he viewed as the prosecution’s suppression of evidence that Christopher Brady, an officer who accompanied Mortensen at the time of the shooting, may have told another officer that Brady wanted to conduct a drive-by shooting.

Mortensen and Brady drank heavily, then drove to McKellar Circle, located in a Hispanic neighborhood near Paradise and Flamingo roads. There, Brady alleged, Mortensen fired a gun from the truck Brady drove and in which Mortensen was a passenger. Mortensen said Brady was the shooter.

Unlike Mortensen, Brady, whose father was a longtime Metro officer, was not prosecuted by the district attorney’s office and was treated as a witness.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Mortensen and his lawyer had advocated for an Alford plea, which prosecutors rejected. In an Alford plea, defendants maintain their innocence, only acknowledging the prosecution has enough evidence to convict them.

When Bluth asked Mortensen if he entered the plea “freely and voluntarily,” he frowned and paused before saying yes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.