Former Nevada assemblyman sentenced to probation following police chase

Former assemblyman Steven Brooks sits outside a courtroom before his sentencing at the Regional ...
Former assemblyman Steven Brooks sits outside a courtroom before his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2026 - 5:38 pm
 

A judge ordered probation Tuesday for a former Nevada assemblyman arrested after a police chase, according to a court spokesperson.

Steven Brooks pleaded guilty in August to performance of act or neglect of duty in willful or wanton disregard of the safety of persons or property resulting in substantial bodily harm or death.

Prosecutors agreed not to oppose probation with a condition that his probation include a mental health evaluation and any recommended follow up or treatment.

Brooks was arrested in June 2024. Police pursued him after he threatened an officer and asked police to “shoot it out,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department report.

Besides probation not to exceed two years, court spokesperson Mary Ann Price said District Judge Eric Johnson ordered a suspended prison sentence of 24 to 60 months, a mental health evaluation and restitution.

Deputy District Attorney Phillip Froehlich said Brooks did not kill or substantially injure anyone, despite the language in his plea agreement.

Brooks was expelled from the Nevada Legislature in 2013 after he threatened to kill Assemblywoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, D-North Las Vegas, because he was reportedly upset about not being made chair of the Ways and Means Committee. He was the first lawmaker to be expelled. Brooks represented North Las Vegas as a Democrat.

In 2014, he pleaded no contest in California to evading a police officer and resisting arrest. In 2015, he was sentenced to probation for charges that stemmed from a domestic battery case.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

