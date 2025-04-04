61°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Former Palo Verde coach accused of sexually abusing children arrested again

Michael Atwell, center, a volunteer coach at Palo Verde High School, who is accused for sexual ...
Michael Atwell, center, a volunteer coach at Palo Verde High School, who is accused for sexual assault with a minor under 14, appears in court during a hearing on his new charges at the Regional Justice Court, on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Teen went on ‘crime spree’ before NLV casino shooting, prosecutors say
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson man accused of online threat to Jewish community
Fugitive Las Vegas MS-13 leader arrested; had illegally re-entered US
Lawsuit: Pregnant CCSD teacher ‘violently’ punched in stomach
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2025 - 10:47 am
 

A former Palo Verde High School teacher and coach previously accused of sexually abusing children has been arrested again and faces new charges alleging that he sexually abused additional minor victims.

Michael “Luke” Atwell, 73, appeared in court Friday morning on suspicion of 11 counts of lewdness with a child under 14 and one count of sexual assault of a child under 14.

Hearing Master Daniel Westmeyer found probable cause for Atwell’s arrest and said Atwell will be held with no bail on the new case until attorneys can make bail arguments before a justice of the peace.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Peter Thunell said he will be requesting “an extremely high amount of bail.”

Defense attorney Jess Marchese said after court that Atwell was recorded making a “confession,” which will make the case more difficult.

“This is probably the worst sex case I’ve ever had that didn’t have allegations of violence,” he said.

Police initially arrested Atwell on Nov. 19 at the high school.

In December, he was indicted on counts of lewdness with a child, sexual assault of a child and battery with intent to commit sexual assault of a child.

Before the new case, he was on house arrest, according to his attorney.

Atwell is scheduled to be back in court Tuesday. His jury trial in the previous case is set for May 5.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Clark County Detention Center at 330 S. Casino Center Blvd., is pictured, on Thursday, Apri ...
How does bail work in Las Vegas?
By / RJ

For the hundreds of people who go through the criminal justice system in Las Vegas, many will have to decide to pay cash bail or go through a bail bondsman.

MORE STORIES