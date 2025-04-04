Former Palo Verde coach accused of sexually abusing children arrested again

Michael “Luke” Atwell faces 11 new counts of lewdness with a child under 14 and one count of sexual assault of a child under 14.

Teen went on ‘crime spree’ before NLV casino shooting, prosecutors say

Michael Atwell, center, a volunteer coach at Palo Verde High School, who is accused for sexual assault with a minor under 14, appears in court during a hearing on his new charges at the Regional Justice Court, on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A former Palo Verde High School teacher and coach previously accused of sexually abusing children has been arrested again and faces new charges alleging that he sexually abused additional minor victims.

Michael “Luke” Atwell, 73, appeared in court Friday morning on suspicion of 11 counts of lewdness with a child under 14 and one count of sexual assault of a child under 14.

Hearing Master Daniel Westmeyer found probable cause for Atwell’s arrest and said Atwell will be held with no bail on the new case until attorneys can make bail arguments before a justice of the peace.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Peter Thunell said he will be requesting “an extremely high amount of bail.”

Defense attorney Jess Marchese said after court that Atwell was recorded making a “confession,” which will make the case more difficult.

“This is probably the worst sex case I’ve ever had that didn’t have allegations of violence,” he said.

Police initially arrested Atwell on Nov. 19 at the high school.

In December, he was indicted on counts of lewdness with a child, sexual assault of a child and battery with intent to commit sexual assault of a child.

Before the new case, he was on house arrest, according to his attorney.

Atwell is scheduled to be back in court Tuesday. His jury trial in the previous case is set for May 5.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.