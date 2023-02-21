Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs’ attorneys to appear in court

Attorneys for former Raiders player Henry Ruggs are expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Henry Ruggs, center, leaves the courtroom with his attorneys David Chesnoff, left, and Richard Schonfeld at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Earlier this month, a district judge issued an order moving the case to Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure’s courtroom and called for Bonaventure to reschedule a preliminary hearing for Ruggs, who faces DUI charges in connection with a deadly crash.

Ruggs is accused of driving up to 156 mph seconds before slamming into 23-year-old Tina Tintor’s car on Nov. 2, 2021, killing the young woman and her dog.

His attorneys had filed court documents in January alleging that Ruggs was not being treated the same as other defendants charged with DUI, after Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman moved to continue presiding over the case despite no longer overseeing a DUI specialty court.

Ruggs’ defense attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, had argued the case should have been moved to Bonaventure’s department after he took over the specialty court during routine reassignments. The attorneys alleged that Zimmerman “singled out” Ruggs’ case and violated an administrative order assigning all DUI cases not involving domestic violence to one judge.

Zimmerman had written in emails to the attorneys that she retained the case because she previously made “some substantive rulings” and that there was “nothing nefarious” about her decision, according to copies of the emails included in exhibits filed by Ruggs’ attorneys.

District Judge Jennifer Schwartz ordered that the case be moved back to Bonaventure’s department. Her order indicated that the preliminary hearing should be set about two months after Ruggs’ first appearance in front of Bonaventure.

A preliminary hearing is held for a judge to determine if there is enough evidence for a defendant to stand trial. It has previously been delayed in Ruggs’ case over legal challenges and a delayed report from Las Vegas police.

Ruggs has been charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while under the influence.

