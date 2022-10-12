Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs to attend hearing

Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs appears at a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. His defense attorneys asked the judge to throw out evidence that prosecutors say shows Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit while speeding at 156 mph before a fiery crash that killed a woman in November.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A court hearing for former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Ruggs, 23, was reportedly driving 156 mph seconds before the fiery Nov. 3 crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Prosecutors have said his blood alcohol level after the crash was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

He has been charged with felony counts of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in connection with the crash. He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while under the influence, and officials have said a loaded weapon was found in his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray after the crash.

Ruggs’ preliminary hearing has been delayed multiple times, most recently during a court hearing in September. During that hearing, prosecutor Eric Bauman told Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman that he was waiting on a Metropolitan Police Department report, which he said was “the longest and most comprehensive report” that the case’s detective had ever worked on.

