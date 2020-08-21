Former security guard pleads guilty to sexually motivated coercion

A man accused of sexual assault while on duty as an armed security guard in downtown Las Vegas pleaded guilty Friday to one count of sexually motivated coercion.

Security guard Jose Dejesus Garcia appears in court via video chat at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, for an arraignment on charges of sexual assault while he was on duty as an armed security guard for the Four Queens in downtown Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Hearing Master Shannon Wittenberger presides in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Security guard Jose Dejesus Garcia appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, for an arraignment on charges of sexual assault while he was on duty as an armed security guard for the Four Queens in downtown Las Vegas. At lower left is his attorney Erick Ferran. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Hearing Master Shannon Wittenberger presides in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jose Dejesus Garcia (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man accused of sexual assault while on duty as an armed security guard in downtown Las Vegas pleaded guilty Friday to one count of sexually motivated coercion.

Jose Dejesus Garcia, 41, appeared in Clark County District Court via video chat and admitted to using “physical force, or the immediate threat of such force” against a victim, dubbed A.A. in court documents.

Garcia’s plea was entered as part of a plea agreement that says the state would consider probation, given that Garcia has no prior felony or gross misdemeanor convictions and is deemed to not be a high risk.

Under the terms of the agreement, Garcia can withdraw his plea and plead guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy coercion, a misdemeanor, if he fulfills all the terms and conditions of the probation.

Garcia was originally charged with three counts of sexual assault in November 2019, after two women told police he led them to a stairwell, where he allegedly forced at least one of them to perform a sex act on him.

The other woman secretly recorded the assault on her cellphone, and the video was later collected by Metro detectives as evidence, according to the Metropolitan Police Department report.

The two women came forward with their stories after Metro announced in a press release that Garcia, then 39, had sexually assaulted a woman “after threatening to turn her over to police for suspected prostitution” while working as a security guard at the Four Queens casino.

He originally faced two counts of sexual assault, one count of attempted sexual assault and two counts of open or gross lewdness in that case.

Las Vegas court records show the charges were dismissed in February 2019.

Hearing Master Shannon Wittenberger told Garcia on Friday that while sexually motivated coercion is a probational offense, he could face a minimum of one year in prison and a maximum of six years, as well as a fine up to $5,000.

He is to be sentenced Dec. 16 at 8:30 a.m.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.