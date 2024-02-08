48°F
Courts

Fourth juvenile admits to fatal beating of Rancho High student

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2024 - 1:14 pm
 
A photo of Jonathan Lewis Jr. is seen on a poster at a vigil held in Las Vegas on November 22, ...
A photo of Jonathan Lewis Jr. is seen on a poster at a vigil held in Las Vegas on November 22, 2022. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fourth teenager has admitted to a voluntary manslaughter charge in the fatal beating of a 17-year-old Rancho High School student.

The juvenile wore a bright orange inmate’s jumpsuit during a Family Court hearing on Thursday morning. He is one of five charged teenagers whose cases remain in the juvenile court system because they are under the age of 16.

Police have arrested nine teens in connection with the death of Jonathan Lewis, who was attacked near Rancho High School on Nov. 1 and died of his injuries six days later. The fatal beating was captured on a video that showed teens stomping, kicking and punching Lewis until he fell unconscious.

The names of the defendants in juvenile court have not been publicly released. Three other juveniles have entered guilty admissions since last week, while a fifth juvenile is set to undergo further mental health evaluations requested by his attorney.

Four of the nine teenagers who were arrested — Treavion Randolph, 16; Dontral Beaver, 16; Damien Hernandez, 18; and Gianni Robinson, 17 — have been charged as adults due to their ages. They have all been indicted on charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit batter, and have pleaded not guilty.

The juveniles who have entered guilty admissions in Family Court will be sent to a correctional facility overseen by the Division of Child and Family Services. They will be released after completing rehabilitation programs while in custody, and they cannot be held past the age of 21.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

