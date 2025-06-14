Ghost guns, cocaine: Las Vegas man gets 3 years in federal prison

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for selling stolen firearms and machine gun conversion devices linked to shootings around the valley.

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for selling stolen firearms, so-called ghost guns, and machine gun conversion devices linked to shootings around the valley, as well as cocaine, prosecutors said Friday.

Richard Sanchez had previously pleaded guilty to one count of dealing firearms without a license, one count of distribution of cocaine, and one count of possession or transfer of a machine gun, according to interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada Sigal Chattah’s office.

From April 2023 to August 2024, Sanchez sold 17 guns without a federal gun license, Chattah’s office said in a release Friday. A copy of his criminal complaint states that Sanchez — who was also known as “Trigger” — had unknowingly sold firearms, conversion components and cocaine to undercover officers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Las Vegas Field Office after officers had received his contact information through a tip.

Throughout the ATF’s investigation, Sanchez sold 10 Glock semi-automatic weapons capable of being converted into fully automatic firearms with separate conversion devices, Chattah’s office said. He sold 21 of the machine gun conversion devices, referred to in his complaint as selector switches, in addition to a variety of guns, ranging from a 12-gauge shotgun to an AR-style rifle, and other firearms capable of shooting high-caliber rounds.

Additionally, two firearms sold by Sanchez had either no serial number or an “obliterated” serial number, according to the release. Nine of the Glock pistols were sold with large capacity magazines, two were stolen, and two others were linked to at least five shootings in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

Sanchez ultimately sold about 435 grams of cocaine, Chattah’s office said.

