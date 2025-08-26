‘Gorilla pimp’ lawyer accused of sex trafficking to face judge, learn sentence

Gary Guymon, once a high-profile prosecutor, faced allegations he ran a prostitution ring called the “$100 club” and plotted with felons to have a client killed.

Defense attorney Gary Guymon, accused of sex trafficking and plotting with felons to kill a client, walks out of court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 22, 2025. As part of a plea agreement, Guymon pleaded no contest to coercion and bribing or intimidating a witness. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A judge on Tuesday is expected to sentence an attorney who described himself as a “gorilla pimp” and was accused of sex trafficking.

Gary Guymon, 63, once a high-profile prosecutor, was arrested in February. He faced allegations he ran a prostitution ring called the “$100 club” and plotted with felons to have a client killed.

Guymon entered a plea deal in May, consenting to disbarment and pleading no contest to counts of coercion and bribing or intimidating a witness to influence testimony. Prosecutors agreed not to make a recommendation at his sentencing.

He previously faced counts of solicitation to commit murder, conspiracy to commit murder, sex trafficking of an adult, pandering, perjury, coercion with threat of force, and bribing or intimidating a witness.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives believe Guymon was using his position as a criminal defense attorney to victimize individuals of sex trafficking and prostitution,” the Metropolitan Police Department said previously.

Investigators started looking into Guymon in November, interviewed the attorney and began monitoring his phone in January.

In a police interview, Guymon denied introducing his clients to his associates for sex acts, Metro said.

“He stated multiple times he was just trying to help the females out and would occasionally receive lap dances from them,” according to a report.

Guymon has a troubled past.

He was caught on video in 2009 stealing a necklace from a gift shop mannequin at the Sundance Resort in Utah.

The Utah County attorney’s office charged him with one count of misdemeanor theft. He pleaded no contest to trespassing.

He left the district attorney’s office after his name surfaced in a public corruption case involving county commissioners and Cheetah’s strip club owner Michael Galardi.

During the public corruption trial of former County Commissioners Dario Herrera and Mary Kincaid-Chauncey, Galardi testified that he purchased lap dances for Guymon and set up sexual liaisons between Guymon and strippers. He alleged that in return, Guymon resolved speeding tickets, DUIs and assault charges for club employees.

Guymon previously said it was true he was a Cheetah’s regular and received lap dances, but he denied that Galardi bought the lap dances or that he had sex at the club. He also said that he occasionally represented Galardi’s employees in traffic cases while working as a prosecutor but did not help Galardi resolve other criminal cases like DUIs and assaults.

During his criminal case, he claimed to be suffering from mental health and addiction issues, according to the Nevada Supreme Court, and attempted to have his law license transferred to disability status. The high court rejected that request and temporarily suspended him.

