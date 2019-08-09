Governor appoints lawyer to vacant judicial seat in Las Vegas

Gov. Steve Sisolak has selected longtime Nevada lawyer Trevor Atkin from three finalists for a vacant seat on the Clark County District Court bench.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak delivers his first State of the State address from the Assembly Chambers of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Trevor Atkin, who has worked as the managing partner at Atkin Winner & Sherrod since 2004, was selected from three finalists to replace Douglas Smith, who retired in April.

“Trevor has practiced law with distinction in Nevada for over 30 years,” Sisolak said in a statement this week. “I am extremely impressed with Trevor’s extensive trial court experience, having litigated over 30 civil jury trials as lead counsel, and his meaningful philanthropic contributions to the Las Vegas community. I have full confidence that Trevor will make an outstanding judge.”

Atkin received his law degree from the McGeorge School of Law at the University of the Pacific and has been licensed to practice law in Nevada since 1987.

Each judicial seat is up for election in 2020. The job pays roughly $160,000 annually.

