Gragson to pay $21 million to family of woman killed in Summerlin wreck

Scott Gragson, center, real estate broker, charged in fatal DUI crash that left mother of three Melissa Newton dead, stands outside the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Real estate broker Scott Gragson is expected to pay out $21 million to the family of a woman killed when he drove drunk and crashed in The Ridges community in Summerlin, according to court documents.

Melissa Newton, a mother of three, was killed in the May 2019 wreck, while three others in Gragson’s vehicle were injured. Newton’s family and the other crash victims have filed civil lawsuits against Gragson.

Three of the victims, including Newton, reached settlements with Gragson before he pleaded guilty to criminal charges in Feburary. Passenger Christopher Bentley’s suit is set for trial in September.

According to settlement documents filed this week in Newton’s lawsuit, Gragson is expected to pay her family $21 million. His insurance company will pay $8.2 million, while he will pay $12.8 million, the document states.

Gragson, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm. Prosecutors are expected to ask District Judge Michael Villani to sentence Gragson to at least 10 years behind bars and a maximum of 25 years at a sentencing hearing slated for next month.

Defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld have said they would ask the judge for a minimum six-year prison sentence.

Gragson’s arrest report states that the first blood draw three hours after the crash measured his blood alcohol content at 0.147 percent, nearly twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

He admitted to Metropolitan Police Department officers that he drank for about five hours at a charity golf event, consuming “four to five mixed drinks” and Coors beers before the crash, his arrest report said.

